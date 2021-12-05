Turkey confirms 20,374 daily Covid-19 cases

Ankara, Dec 5 Turkey on Saturday reported 20,374 new Covid-19 cases, raising its tally of infections to 8,881,760, according to its health ministry.

The death toll from the virus in Turkey rose by 228 to 77,645, while 19,463 more people recovered in the last 24 hours, Xinhua news agency.

A total of 353,035 tests were conducted over the past day, the ministry said.

Turkey started mass Covid-19 vaccination on January 14.

More than 56 million people have received their first doses of Covid-19 vaccines, and nearly 51 million had got their second doses. Turkey has so far administered 120.85 million doses including the booster jabs.

