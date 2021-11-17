UK records another 37,243 new coronavirus cases

London, Nov 17 The UK registered 37,243 new Covid-19 infections, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 9,637,190, according to the latest official figures.

The country also reported a further 214 coronavirus-related deaths, Xinhua news agency reported.

The total number of coronavirus-related deaths in the UK now stood at 143,159. These death toll only includes people who died within 28 days of their first positive test.

There are currently 8,696 patients in hospital with Covid-19.

The latest data came as a research has found the NHS is facing the "most difficult winter in its history," with almost 90 percent of hospital trust leaders feeling "extremely concerned."

NHS Providers, which carried out the survey, said that while cases of Covid-19 are "well below" their peak in January, some trusts are "beyond full stretch."

It is urging the government to offer cash bonuses of about 500 pounds to stop social care staff leaving for jobs in "hospitality, supermarkets, or online firms such as Amazon."

Around 88 per cent of people aged 12 and over in the UK have had their first dose of vaccine and more than 80 per cent have received both doses, the latest figures indicated.

Nearly 23 per cent have received booster jabs, or the third dose of a coronavirus vaccine.

