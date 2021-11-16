UK records another 39,705 new coronavirus cases

London, Nov 16 The UK has registered 39,705 new Covid-19 infections, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 9,600,369, according to the latest official figures released.

The country on Monday also reported a further 47 coronavirus-related deaths, Xinhua news agency reported.

The total number of coronavirus-related deaths in Britain now stands at 142,945. These death toll only includes people who died within 28 days of their first positive test.

There are currently 8,678 patients in hospital with Covid-19.

The latest data came as the UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson claimed there's still nothing in the coronavirus data to suggest further restrictions were needed despite a "storm of infection" in Europe and the risk that "a blizzard could come from the east again."

Speaking on a visit to a medical centre in east London, he said: "The best protection for our country is for everybody to go forward and get that booster."

However, England's deputy chief medical officer, Jonathan Van-Tam, said the modelling is "getting more difficult to give us any clear sense of whether things will turn up or down."

"We're in for potentially some difficult months over the winter," he told reporters.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor