UP administers 11 crore vaccine doses, sets a record

Lucknow, Oct 5 Uttar Pradesh has become the first state to have administered over 11 crore doses of the Covid-19 vaccine.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took to social media to congratulate the health team engaged at various levels of the Covid-19 immunisation programme.

As per data updated till 9 p.m. on Monday, the total number of doses administered in the state was 11.07 crore.

The nearest contender is Maharashtra where the total number of doses extended is 8.41 crore followed by Madhya Pradesh (6.43 crore), Gujarat (6.20 crore) and West Bengal (5.93 crore).

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath lauded the health workers for putting in their best foot forward and creating new milestones one after another.

"This achievement is dedicated to committed health workers and disciplined citizens. Every eligible person must get their 'Teeka Jeet Ka," the chief minister said.

He also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for ensuring the sustained delivery of the vaccine to Uttar Pradesh.

In terms of people, 8.85 crore persons have taken the first dose while 2.2 crore persons have taken both the doses. This speaks for an achievement of 59 per cent and 15 per cent respectively against a target of 15.04 crore.

In all, 32 districts of the state have been able to administer more than 15 lakh doses. Lucknow leads with over 39.42 lakh doses followed by Prayagraj (28.77 lakh), Ghaziabad (28.68), Gorakhpur (27.74 lakh) and Kanpur Nagar (26.17 lakh) in the top five.

Experts said that the state needs to work on pushing for the second dose.

Meanwhile, 16 new cases and 17 recoveries were reported in the past 24 hours. The state's recovery rate has reached 98.7 per cent while the death rate hovers around 1.3.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor