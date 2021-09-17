UP doctor held in blood smuggling racket

Lucknow, Sep 17 The Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force has arrested two persons, including an assistant professor at Sefai Medical College in Etawah, for allegedly running a blood smuggling racket.

As many as 100 units of blood have been recovered from their possession.

According to sources, the STF had busted a syndicate involved in the purchase and sale of adulterated blood two and a half years ago and the team since then had been closely monitoring blood smuggling gangs.

The STF spokesman said, "Two people involved in smuggling blood have been arrested once again. Assistant professor Dr. Abhay Pratap Singh, who was involved in smuggling blood from UP to Rajasthan, Haryana and Punjab, was arrested with 45 units of blood during smuggling on the Lucknow-Agra Expressway."

During interrogation, Dr Singh revealed that he collects and supplies the donated blood for which he has all the documents at home.

When the STF team took the doctor to his Gangotri apartment in Sushant Golf City in Lucknow, 55 units of blood were recovered from his fridge and his partner Abhishek Pathak was also caught from the other room of the flat.

The Food Safety and Drug Administration (FSDA) team scanned the documents shown by Singh and found them to be forged.

Initial inquiry revealed that Dr Singh was not only involved in blood smuggling, but had also been preparing and supplying adulterated blood.

The doctor said that he buys a unit of blood from blood banks in Rajasthan for Rs 1,200 and sells it in Lucknow and nearby nursing homes for Rs 4,000 to 6,000.

"Not only this, when needed, two units of blood packets are also made by mixing saline water in one unit of blood," the official said.

Dr Singh is a KGMU MBBS 2000 batch pass out from Lucknow. He did his MD from PGI Lucknow and also pursued the course of Transfusion Medicine in 2007.

He started working at OP Chaudhary Dental College, Lucknow in 2010, Charak Hospital in 2014, and then became a consultant to Neti Hospital, Mathura in 2015 and is currently an assistant professor at the UP University of Medical Sciences, Sefai, Etawah.

Meanwhile, teams have been dispatched to arrest the people in Rajasthan, Haryana and Delhi and Lucknow involved in the entire racket.

