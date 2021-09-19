UP reports 9 new Covid cases in 24 hrs

Lucknow, Sep 19 In the last 24 hours, Uttar Pradesh recorded nine new Covid-19 cases, taking the total infection tally to 17,09,652, while the death toll stood at 22,887 with no new fatality, an official statement said.

The new cases were reported from Prayagraj, Agra, Jhansi, Meerut, Bulandshahr, Ghazipur, Kaushambhi, Chitrakoot and Fatehpur.

Seven patients recovered from the infection, taking the overall recoveries to 16,86,572 and the number of active cases in the state stands at 193.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has emphasized on the need for continuing with aggressive testing, tracking and treatment to prevent any resurgence of the virus.

