UP schools reopen for primary students

Lucknow, Sep 1 Primary schools in Uttar Pradesh reopened on Wednesday after a gap of almost six months, following Covid protocols.

The schools welcomed children with toffees, chocolates and flowers in two shifts to avoid crowding.

The attendance was significantly thin.

UP schools have been reopened for studies for Classes 9 to 12 from August 16 and from Classes 6 to 8 have also been opened for studies from August 23.

Classes in madrasas also began from Wednesday with the Covid-19 guidelines.

In all schools, thermal scanning of the children was done at the school gate and they were asked to keep their masks on. Sanitizers have also been kept in the classrooms.

Earlier in March, schools were open for a few days but were closed again due to the surge in Covid cases.

The teaching work of children in primary schools will be done in two shifts. The first shift will go on from 8 am to 11 a.m. while the second shift will start from 11.30 a.m.

In government schools, children have been asked to bring their own utensils and water bottles.

Even after the state government deciding to reopen schools, parents are still apprehensive over sending the children after increase in the cases and in fear of a third possible Covid-19 wave.

The increasing scare of the mysterious fever that is claiming lives in some districts in the state, has added to the concern of the parents.

"It is foolish to expect that children will follow Covid protocols in school and class. They will study and play in close proximity and rip off the mask as soon as the teacher goes out of sight. The only solution is to keep children home and they can learn online," said Sadhika Tiwari, who did not send her five-year-old daughter to school on Wednesday.

