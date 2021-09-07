US Covid cases surpass 40 million

New York, Sep 7 The total number of Covid-19 cases in the US topped 40 million on Monday, according to data from the Johns Hopkins University.

US Covid-19 case count rose to 40,003,101, with a total of 648,935 deaths as of Monday afternoon, showed the data, Xinhua news agency reported.

California topped the state-level caseload list, with 4,421,247 cases. Texas confirmed the second most cases of 3,706,980, followed by Florida with 3,352,451 cases, New York with 2,304,955 cases, and Illinois with more than 1.5 million cases.

Other states with over 1 million cases include Georgia, Pennsylvania, Ohio, North Carolina, New Jersey, Tennessee, Michigan and Arizona, according to the university's tally.

The US remains the nation worst hit by the pandemic, with the world's most cases and deaths, making up more than 18 per cent of the global caseload and nearly 14 per cent of the global deaths.

US Covid-19 caseload reached 10 million on November 9, 2020, crossed 20 million on January 1, 2021, and exceeded 30 million on March 24.

