V-P opens Phytopharmaceutical lab in Manipur

Imphal, Oct 5 Vice President of India M. Venkaiah Naidu on Tuesday inaugurated the Phytopharmaceutical Laboratory at the Institute of Bioresources and Sustainable Development (IBSD) in Imphal to provide quality medical facilities and promote the Phytopharmaceutical Mission of northeastern Region.

Addressing the function, the Vice President said that the IBSD would aid in the development of alternative herbal medicines to combat diseases like Covid-19.

Stating that the northeastern region is a biodiversity hotspot with its rich variety of ecosystems, he praised IBSD for managing the bioresources of the region for sustainable development using modern biotechnological tools.

Expressing happiness that IBSD, an institution under the Department of Biotechnology, aimed to promote the documentation, scientific validation and evaluation of traditional healthcare practices which is an important step and assumes special significance in the context of the vast plant resources and diverse traditional healthcare practices of the NE region.

The Vice President also stated that it is praiseworthy to know that IBSD is also focusing on the promotion of start-ups based on the development of herbal medicinal products such as AYUSH drugs, Phytopharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, among others.

The Vice President stressed the importance of better roads and connectivity in the northeastern region to the overall development of the region. He called for development activities in the northeastern states by optimally utilising the funds provided by the Centre for various projects with transparency and accountability.

Manipur Governor La. Ganesan, Chief Minister N. Biren Singh among other dignitaries were present at the event.

Singh expressed happiness that IBSD has also made significant contributions to the people in the region during the pandemic by providing manpower and RT-PCR to strengthen testing capacity.

It is commendable that IBSD initiated the Genome sequencing facility for Coronavirus for the first time in NE India, he said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor