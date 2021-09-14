Vaccination of 12-17 years age group will start from next month

The central government wants to start corona vaccination of 12-17 year olds from October, November. According to official sources, the first vaccine will be given to children with obesity, heart disease and other ailments. In the first round, 20 to 30 lakh such children will be vaccinated. The plan is based on the ZyCov-D DNA vaccine of Zydus Cadillac. It is the only vaccine that allows emergency use for children in the country.

We are waiting for the supply to start from Zydus. Once it starts we can start vaccinating children. This year, those with co-morbidity will be vaccinated. Others will start vaccinating from the first quarter of next year.

In the first phase, Zydus will deliver about 40 lakh doses. Thereafter, 1 crore doses will be given every month. As a result, the company is expected to deliver 4 to 5 crore doses to India by December. ZyCoV-D is a three-dose vaccine. As a result, the government is considering vaccinating other children by March.

Bharat Biotech's Covaxin is also being tested on children. Clinical trials are about to be completed. The use of this vaccine has been approved and it can be given to children above two years of age. Vaccines from Biological E and Serum Institute of India have also recently been approved for testing.