Vax centres set up at Cairo metro stations

Cairo, Nov 15 The Egyptian has set up new vaccination centres at metro stations across the capital Cairo to allow more people to take Covid-19 vaccines and ease pressure on medical facilities.

The centres were receiving commuters who are willing to register for or take the Covid-19 vaccines, said Khaled Abdel-Ghaffar, minister of higher education and scientific research and acting minister of health.

The campaign is being carried out in cooperation with the Ministry of Transport, Abdel-Ghaffar said, adding up to 97 centres have been allocated at metro stations, reports Xinhua news agency.

Besides Cairo, similar centres will also be set up at train stations in Giza, Minya, Qena and Alexandria, the Minister said.

Spokesperson for the Ministry of Transport Hamad Abdel-Hady said the vaccination centres have witnessed a large turnout.

At the Sadat subway station in Cairo, dozens of commuters lined up in front of the vaccination center.

Mostafa El-Sayed, a 42-year-old accountant, said he learned about the vaccination campaign from a local TV program, noting it is a good step by the government to vaccinate the largest possible number of people.

"These new centres will facilitate the campaign and help more people get vaccinated," he said.

Egypt is currently administrating Sinopharm, Sinovac, AstraZeneca, Sputnik and Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccines.

The country has managed to vaccinate about 24 million people against Covid-19, with plans to vaccinate 40 million out of its around 100 million population by the end of 2021.

