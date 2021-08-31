Vector-borne diseases rise in Delhi, 27 cases reported in last one week

New Delhi, Aug 31 While the number of Covid-19 cases has come down in the national capital, the risk of vector-borne diseases such as dengue, malaria and chikungunya has been rapidly increasing due to the heavy rain lashing the city. In the last one week, 27 patients suffering from such diseases have been reported in Delhi.

Altogether, 97 cases of dengue have been reported this year along with 45 malaria and 26 chikungunya cases. According to the latest report compiled by the various civic bodies in Delhi, 15 dengue, nine malaria and three chikungunya cases have been reported in the last one week in the city.

According to a report, the South Delhi Municipal Corporation area is witnessing the highest spread of vector-borne diseases. Most of the patients suffering from dengue, malaria and chikungunya are from the South Delhi Municipal Corporation areas.

Of the total 97 dengue patients, 33 have been reported from the South Delhi Municipal Corporation areas, of which 10 patients have been reported in the North Delhi Municipal Corporation area while 12 are in the East Delhi Municipal Corporation area.

Five dengue patients have been reported in the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) area while one patient has been found infected in Delhi Cantt. The spread of dengue could not be confirmed in 36 patients as yet.

Of the total 45 malaria patients, 13 have been reported in the South Delhi Municipal Corporation area. As many as eight malaria patients each have been confirmed in the North and East Delhi Municipal Corporation areas. However, malaria could not be confirmed in 15 persons.

Apart from dengue and malaria, of the total 26 chikungunya patients, 8 have been reported from South Delhi Municipal Corporation area. As many as 3 patients from North Delhi Municipal Corporation area and only one patient from East Delhi Municipal Corporation have been confirmed with chikungunya. One patient has been infected with chikungunya from the NDMC area. However, chikungunya could not be confirmed in 13 patients.

Fines are being imposed on people for letting mosquitoes breed in South, North and East Delhi Municipal Corporation areas while legal notices have also been issued to several people.

Even after issuing challans and legal notices, if dirty water breeding mosquitoes is found in any house, officials have warned of registering FIRs against the offenders.

