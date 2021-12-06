Vietnam reports 14,314 new Covid cases

Hanoi, Dec 6 Vietnam reported 14,314 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday, including 14,312 locally transmitted and two imported, according to its Ministry of Health.

Most of the community cases were reported in southern localities, including 1,491 in Ho Chi Minh City, 1,132 in Can Tho province, and 792 in Tay Ninh province, Xinhua news agency reported.

The infections brought the country's total tally to 1,309,092 with 26,260 deaths, said the ministry. Nationwide, as many as 1,009,277 Covid-19 patients have so far recovered, up 1,711 from Saturday.

Over 127 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines, including more than 54 million second shots, have been administered, according to the ministry.

Vietnam has by far gone through four coronavirus waves of increasing scale, complication, and infectivity. As of Sunday, the country has registered over 1.3 million locally transmitted Covid-19 cases since the start of the current wave in late April, the ministry said.

