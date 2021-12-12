Vietnam reports 16,141 new Covid cases

Hanoi, Dec 12 Vietnam has reported 16,141 new Covid-19 cases on Saturday, including 16,104 locally transmitted and 37 imported, according to its Ministry of Health.

Most of the community cases were reported in southern localities, including 1,441 in Ho Chi Minh City, 1,164 in Binh Phuoc province, and 903 in Tay Ninh province, Xinhua news agency reported.

The infections brought the country's total tally to 1,398,413 with 27,611 deaths, said the ministry. Nationwide, as many as 1,053,425 Covid-19 patients have so far recovered, up 1,084 from Friday.

Some 131.8 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines, including over 57 million second shots, have been administered, according to the ministry.

Vietnam has by far gone through four coronavirus waves of increasing scale, complication, and infectivity.

As of Saturday, the country has registered more than 1.39 million locally transmitted Covid-19 cases since the start of the current wave in late April, the ministry said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor