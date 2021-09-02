What exactly led to Siddharth Shukla's death? Heart Attack or Cardiac Arrest

Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla died of heart attack early morning. The actor was admitted to Cooper hospital and was undergoing treatment there. He suffered a massive heart attack and had taken medicine last evening. While more details are awaited on the actor's demise, the nature of Siddharth's death has shocked everyone. One of the fittest stars in B-town, Siddharth's sudden death has pained everyone. Preliminary reports suggest that the actor had suffered from a sudden heart attack that claimed his life. Some sources suggest that Siddharth Shukla had taken some medicines before going to sleep and didn't wake up.

While doctors are yet to rule out a conclusive link to Shuka's untimely heart attack and death, unfortunately, there have been rising reports of cardiac ailments and sudden heart attacks claiming the lives of many in their 30s and 40s.However, there are time people get confused between a heart attack and cardiac arrest. A heart attack is not the same as a cardiac arrest. heart attack is when one of the coronary arteries becomes blocked. The heart muscle is robbed of its vital blood supply and, if left untreated, will begin to die because it is not getting enough oxygen. A cardiac arrest is when a person’s heart stops pumping blood around their body and they stop breathing normally. Many cardiac arrests in adults happen because of a heart attack. This is because a person who is having a heart attack may develop a dangerous heart rhythm, which can cause a cardiac arrest. A heart attack and a cardiac arrest are both emergency situations.