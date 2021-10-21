Worst is not yet over, 100 cr vaccinations is a safety net: VK Paul
By IANS | Published: October 21, 2021 07:48 PM2021-10-21T19:48:04+5:302021-10-21T20:00:14+5:30
New Delhi, Oct 21 "The worst is not over yet. We have created a safety net of 100 ...
New Delhi, Oct 21 "The worst is not over yet. We have created a safety net of 100 cr vaccinations but those who have not been vaccinated yet should come forward to get the vaccine to complete this safety net", said V.K. Paul, Member
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app