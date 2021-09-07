Yogi govt further relaxes night curfew in UP

Lucknow, Sep 7 The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh has further relaxed night curfew in the state by one hour, in view of declining Covid cases.

The night curfew hours will now be from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m., instead of 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

According to an order issued by additional chief secretary home, Awanish Awasthi, the new timings will come into immediate effect.

However, the order said, other Covid protocols will continue to be strictly followed - wearing masks, using sanitizers and maintaining social distancing.

The new order came after cinema hall and multiplex owners and those in the hospitality business had sought relaxation in curfew hours since it was adversely affecting their businesses.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor