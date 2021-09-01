Yogi removes Firozabad CMO after children deaths

Lucknow, Sep 1 UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has removed Chief Medical Officer (CMO) of Firozabad, Nita Kulshreshtha, for her apparent failure to check spread of viral fever in the district, following the death of at least 32 children and seven adults.

Dinesh Kumar Premi has been appointed the new CMO.

The Chief Minister, who is monitoring the situation himself, has ordered the Health Department to keep a round-the-clock watch on the situation and increase beds in the medical facilities.

He has also ordered a surveillance and awareness programme in the state from September 7 to 16, in which health workers would go door-to-door and identify those with fever and Covid symptoms.

The Chief Minister has also given instructions to urban and rural bodies to clean the area.

A team of 11 specialist doctors has been sent to Firozabad along with medicines and other necessities. The team of health experts is camping in the district, and doctors/ paramedical staff have been pressed into action.

The ICMR's 11-member team has also reached Firozabad and examined the samples.

The children who are admitted to the medical college are getting free medical treatment, as per the orders of the Chief Minister.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor