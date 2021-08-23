Zero Covid death in Bengaluru for first time in second wave

Bengaluru, Aug 23 Bengaluru registered zero Covid deaths in the last 24 hours for the first time after the second Covid wave's outbreak, while 270 new cases and 363 recoveries were recorded, according to the Health Department bulletin on Monday.

The trend in the state also looked downwards with 1,151 cases, 1,442 recoveries, and 10 deaths in the last 24 hours.

A total of nine children aged between 0 and 9 years, and 11 between 10 and 19 years have tested positive in the last 24 hours.

Positivity rate in the city stood at 0.52 per cent, and recovery rate at 98.09 per cent. Total active cases numbered 7,669 and active rate stood at 0.62 per cent. As many as 56,953 persons were administered vaccines in Bengaluru, where the number of micro containment zones has come down to 116.

For the state, positivity rate for the day stood at 1.08 per cent and case fatality rate was at 0.86 per cent. Dakshina Kannada recorded 236 cases, Udupi 137, Hassan 115, Mysuru 76 and Kodagu 54, while Bidar, Dharwad, Bagalkot, and Raichur recorded zero cases.

