A giant leap of faith and fighting spirit shown by women's hockey team, says Anurag Thakur

The Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur praised the Indian women's hockey team for their valiant display in the closely fought bronze medal match of the Tokyo Olympics against Great Britain at Oi Hockey Stadium.

Indian women's hockey team went down fighting against Great Britain 3-4 on Friday. With this loss, the Indian women's team finished fourth while team Great Britain captured their third consecutive Olympic medal.

"India's daughters -- our determined athletes; we are immensely proud of you! A giant leap of faith & fighting spirit by our women's hockey team; a legacy that will inspire us to do even better! You have shown us the way," Anurag Thakur tweeted.

The Union Minister for Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju also came forward to praise the women's team as he wrote: "India's golden period in hockey has returned. Don't break down girls, you all played superb at #Tokyo2020 by reaching top 4 in the world! I appreciate our Women's Hockey for making India proud. #Cheer4India !!"

Great Britain scored through Ellie Rayer (16th minute), Sarah Robertson (24th), Hollie Pearne-Webb (35th), and Grace Balsdon (48th). India hit back via Gurjit Kaur (25th and 26th) and Vandana Katariya (29th) but were unable to find the late equaliser.

It ended a dream run for the Indian women's hockey team that had finished last at Rio 2016, having qualified for the Olympics after 36 years, and for a side that had lost its first three group games at Tokyo 2020, the third to Great Britain 1-4.

( With inputs from ANI )

