Centre spent over 65 cr on men's hockey team in last five years: Anurag Thakur

Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur on Thursday informed that the Central Government has spent over 65 crores on the men's hockey team during the last five years.

The minister said that the amount was utilised for coaching camps, competitions and other expenses.

"An amount of Rs 45.05 crore has been spent on senior hockey men's team and Rs.20.23 crore on junior hockey men's team towards coaching camps, foreign competitions, domestic competitions, the salary of coaches, equipment etc., during the last five years, i.e., 2016-17 to 2020-21," Sports Minister Anurag Thakur's written reply in the Rajya Sabha read.

The senior men's hockey team returned with a historic bronze medal from the Tokyo Olympics.

Meanwhile, the junior men's hockey team will be playing the semi-finals of the ongoing FIH Junior World Cup 2021 against Germany on Friday.

( With inputs from ANI )

