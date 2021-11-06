Hockey India name 24-player core probable group for FIH Junior WC

Hockey India on Saturday named 24 players in the Junior Men's Core Probable Group for the much-awaited FIH Odisha Hockey Men's Junior World Cup scheduled to be held in Bhubaneswar from 24 November 2021.

The players will report to Chief Coach Graham Reid and Coach BJ Kariappa on November 7 for the preparatory camp ahead of the prestigious quadrennial event where 16 teams from across the world will vie for top honours.

The Core Probable Group includes Pawan, Prashant Kumar Chauhan, Sahil Kumar Nayak, Sanjay, Yashdeep Siwach, Shardanand Tiwari, Abhishek Lakra, Manjeet, Dinachandra Singh Moirangthem, Sunil Jojo, Cyril Lugun, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Rabichandra Singh Moirangthem, Vishnu Kant Singh, Gurmukh Singh, Ankit Pal, Mareeswaran Sakthivel, Uttam Singh, Maninder Singh, Araijeet Singh Hundal, Sudeep Chirmako, Rahul Kumar Rajbhar, Boby Singh Dhami, Prabhjot Singh.

Hosts and defending Champions India are grouped in Pool B along with Canada, France and Poland. The other teams in the tournament fray include Belgium, Malaysia, South Africa and Chile in Pool A, Netherlands, Spain, Korea and the United States grouped in pool C while Germany, Argentina, Pakistan and Egypt are in Pool D.

The Junior Men's Camp was being held in SAI, Bengaluru in a bio bubble over the past few months. With less than three weeks left for the FIH Odisha Hockey Men's Junior World Cup, the Core Probable Group will be vying to get used to the pitch at the Kalinga Hockey Stadium and get acclimatized ahead of the tournament.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor