India men's hockey win bronze medal in Olympics, defeat Germany Germany 5-4.

India men's hockey team defeated Germany to win the bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics on Thursday. This is India's first Olympic medal in hockey since they won the gold medal in the 1980 Olympics in Moscow.

This is India's fourth-medal (and fifth confirmed) in Tokyo so far, other than weightlifter Mirabai Chanu who won silver in 48kg category, boxer Lovlina Borgohain who won bronze medal in women's welterweight category and shuttler PV Sindhu who won a bronze medal in women's singles competition. However, India's biggest hope is Vijay Kumar Dahiya who will be fighting for gold in men's 57kg freestyle wrestling.

