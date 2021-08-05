Men's hockey team dominated and defined their destiny in Olympic history books, says Anurag Thakur

Anurag Thakur, the Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports, congratulated the Indian men's hockey team for winning the Bronze at Tokyo 2020 Olympics as he stated that the team dominated and defined their destiny to register themselves in Olympics history books.

It took 41 years, but the dream of every Indian was finally realised on Thursday as the men's hockey team beat Germany 5-4 to win the bronze medal at the Oi Hockey Stadium -- North Pitch. The Men in Blue showed absolute resilience, strength, and winning spirit to register a remarkable comeback win against a strong German team.

"A billion cheers for India. Our men's hockey team has done it. Our men's hockey team dominated and defined their destiny in Olympic history books today. After 40 years they have made a mark they qualified for semifinals and now they have won a bronze," Anurag Thakur told ANI.

"When you win medals you inspire a lot of people to come and play that sport and be a part of the future generations who can win more medals.

"Many congratulations to the Indian men's hockey team who have won another medal for India and has given 135 crores Indians a reason to be happy. They have also won the hearts of the nation with this performance."

"There was so much pressure in last quarter and before that, we were 5-3 up. Besides all this, the performance by players shows their commitment to raise the tricolor [in Tokyo 2020] and to win the medal again for the country," Thakur pointed.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor