Odisha CM hails India hockey team's Olympic bronze

Bhubaneswar, Aug 5 Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik spoke to India hockey team after their historical win at the Tokyo Olympics. He congratulated them for their spectacular victory at the Games.

"Many congratulations to our hockey team. The whole of India is so excited as well as Odisha of course. We are all behind you and we wish you the very best and we are looking forward to receiving our Indian Olympics hockey team in Bhubaneswar on August 16," Patnaik said. He also wished the hockey players all the very best for their future.

Soon after the Indian hockey team won the match against Germany on Thursday morning, Patnaik congratulated the team with a tweet.

"Brilliant in Blue (with clapping hands sign) Congratulations Indian Men's #Hockey Team on the spectacular victory to give us an Olympic medal after 41 long years. This historic win at #Tokyo2020 will inspire generation of sportspersons. All the very best for future," Patnaik tweeted.

The men's team made it to the semi-finals after 41 years but lost to Belgium.

On Thursday, in an edge-of-the-seat match, India fought back brilliantly from a two-goal deficit to beat Germany 5-4 in a high-intensity goal-fest to win bronze, the country's first medal in men's hockey at the Olympics after 1980 in the Moscow Games, when they won gold.

