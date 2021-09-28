Olympic campaign has taught us glory comes at a price: Forward Gurjant

New Delhi, Sep 28 Indian men's hockey forward Gurjant Singh, who scored three goals at the Tokyo Olympic Games, said on Tuesday that the historic bronze-winning campaign had taught the team that glory comes at a price. He said that participating and fighting for a medal at the Olympics is an altogether different ball game.

"Participating and fighting for a medal is altogether a different ball game. Every team wants to win, and they also come fully prepared, they had also worked hard like us, so it's not easy to win a medal at Olympics, and I reckon that was our biggest learning as well," said Gurjant.

"The whole journey from preparation to competing and winning a medal at the Olympics taught us that glory comes at a price, and the price was hard work. We had worked day and night, we worked on our physical fitness and mental fitness as well, we made a lot of sacrifices, and I think that paid off," he added.

On whether he was nervous playing his first Olympic Games, the 26-year-old forward said, "I think the confidence and excitement level was more than the nervousness. That feeling of representing your country, which has a very rich Olympics history in hockey, gives you extra confidence on the field.

"Yes, there was a bit of pressure in the quarterfinal match, but we managed it exceptionally well. We went on to win an Olympics medal after 41 years. I am fortunate that I was a part of it and could contribute to the team's historic campaign."

The Amritsar-born player added that the team's aim will be to maintain consistency and build on the historic campaign.

"It also doesn't mean that things will become easy for us, and we will win medals easily in the future tournaments. Hence, our main aim will be to maintain consistency and build on this historic campaign. We have raised our standards, and it's time to change the colour of this medal. However, we will have to approach step-by-step, there will certainly be more challenges ahead, and we need to be fully prepared for whatever comes our way," he said.

Gurjant was a part of the India Colts team that clinched the 2016 FIH Junior Men's World Cup.

On the upcoming FIH hockey men's junior World Cup Bhubaneswar 2021, the forward said, "I am really delighted that the next edition of Junior World Cup is being organised in Bhubaneswar, the place which is home of Indian hockey. Odisha government has been really supportive to Indian hockey, and the fans are really passionate about the sport, it will be a good experience for the junior players."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor