Stalin wishes Indian women's hockey team for Olympic Gold

Chennai, Aug 2 Expressing his delight at Indian women's hockey team entering the semi finals at the Tokyo Olympics, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Monday said the team is scripting history.

"I am absolutely delighted at the victory of Indian women's Hockey team against Australia to storm into the semi-finals. You're scripting history," Stalin said.

"I wish you all the best to enter the finals and clinch the Olympics Gold," he said.

