Team to start training next month for Commonwealth, Asian Games: Hockey player Gurjant Singh

Indian men's hockey team forward Gurjant Singh said that the team will start training from next month as the team has a busy year ahead due to Commonwealth and Asian Games.

The Indian hockey men and women hockey players from Punjab received a rousing welcome at Amritsar on Wednesday.

"We'll start training from next month. We have a busy year ahead due to Commonwealth and Asian Games. Confidence of team is high," said men's hockey team player Gurjant Singh while speaking to ANI.

Gurpreet Singh Khaira, District Collector, Amritsar, said, "This is a matter of pride for us that our team has won the bronze medal after 40 years. We will take them to the Golden Temple then we will escort them home. This is a small gesture from us. They all deserve it."

Gujrant Singh's uncle said, "Many people are dancing in happiness for their return. Everyone's ready to welcome them."

The Indian men's hockey team, which ended a 41-year medal drought by clinching a bronze medal in Tokyo, rose to 3rd in the International Hockey Federation (FIH) World Rankings, behind Belgium and Australia, respectively.

Before this feat, the Manpreet Singh-led side's career-high ranking was No.4, which they achieved in March 2020 on the back of their scintillating performances in the first three rounds of the second edition of FIH Hockey Pro League 2020.

Manpreet and Co. finished second in Pool A winning four out of five group phase matches and defeated Great Britain 3-1 in Quarter-Final before losing 5-2 against Belgium in their historic Semi-Final.

However, they staged a remarkable comeback to grab a 5-4 win over Germany to clinch a historic Bronze medal at Olympic Games and as result climbed up to their best-ever world ranking.

( With inputs from ANI )

