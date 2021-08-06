Tokyo Olympics: Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik speaks to women's hockey team, congratulates them on quality show

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday spoke to the Indian women's hockey team on video call and congratulated them for putting up a brave fight against Great Britain in the bronze medal match at the Tokyo Olympics.

With this loss, the Indian women's team finished fourth while team Great Britain captured their third consecutive Olympic medal.

Earlier Odisha CM also took to Twitter and wrote: "Congratulate the Indian Women's Hockey Team for putting up a brave fight against Great Britain at #Tokyo2020. Keep your fighting spirit up and keep inspiring. Wish you all the very best for the future."

Great Britain scored through Ellie Rayer (16th minute), Sarah Robertson (24th), Hollie Pearne-Webb (35th), and Grace Balsdon (48th). India hit back via Gurjit Kaur (25th and 26th) and Vandana Katariya (29th) but were unable to find the late equaliser.

It ended a dream run for the Indian women's hockey team that had finished last at Rio 2016, having qualified for the Olympics after 36 years, and for a side that had lost its first three group games at Tokyo 2020, the third to Great Britain 1-4.

( With inputs from ANI )

