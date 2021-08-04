Tokyo Olympics: PM Modi speaks to Rani Rampal, coach Marijne, tells them not to get disheartened with semis loss

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday spoke to India women's team captain Rani Rampal and coach Sjoerd Marijne and asked them not to lose heart on losing the semi-finals against Argentina in the ongoing Tokyo Olympics.

PM Modi said that the Rani Rampal-led side is a skilled group of athletes who have worked very hard and that they must look ahead.

He also said that wins and losses are a part of life and that they must not be disheartened by the loss against Argentina.

The Indian women's hockey team might have taken an early lead, but the side stumbled to a 1-2 loss in the semi-finals against Argentina in the ongoing Tokyo Olympics here at the Oi Hockey Stadium North Pitch on Wednesday. The Rani Rampal-led side will now face Great Britain in the bronze medal match on Friday.

India went on to take an early lead in the match as Gurjit Kaur registered a goal through a PC in the second minute of the first quarter. There were no more goals in the first quarter and India held on to its lead after the first 15 minutes.

However, in the second half, Argentina skipper Noel Barrionuevo got the equaliser for the side and the scoreline was brought level to 1-1. The defense of India and Argentina was up to the mark in the second half, and as a result, the scoreline stood level at the half-time mark.

In the third quarter, Argentina went on to take a 2-1 lead as Barrionuevo scored her second goal of the match. India was not able to get the equaliser in the third quarter, and as it stood, Rani Rampal's side was left with everything to play for in the last 15 minutes.

India tried hard in the fourth and final quarter, however, Argentina held its own and entered the finals of the women's hockey event in the showpiece event.

( With inputs from ANI )

