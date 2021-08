Tokyo Olympics: Pretty proud of these legends, says hockey coach Graham Reid

Indian men's hockey team coach Graham Reid could not be more proud of his boys as the side clinched a medal in hockey at the Olympics after 41 years on Thursday. The dream of every Indian was finally realised as the men's hockey team beat Germany 5-4 to win the bronze medal here at the Oi Hockey Stadium -- North Pitch.

Reid posted a photo on Twitter alongside the entire hockey squad and he captioned the post as: "Pretty proud of these legends."

The Men in Blue showed absolute resilience, strength, and winning spirit to register a remarkable comeback win against a strong German team.

For India, experienced PR Sreejesh again came to the rescue for the team after fittingly saving Germany's 13th penalty corner of the match in the final seconds of the match to ensure a historic bronze for the team.

"It's a rebirth. That's it. It's been 41 years. In 1980 we won the last medal and after that, nothing. Today when we won it, this gives a boost and gives energy to the youngsters to pick up hockey, play this game," Olympics.com quoted Sreejesh after the win.

"This is a beautiful game. Now we are giving a reason for them to pick up hockey, play the game and make the country more proud than this," the three-time Olympian pointed.

For India, Simranjeet Singh (17th and 34th minutes) and Harmanpreet Singh (27th and 29th) scored braces while Rupinder Pal Singh (31st) slotted in a penalty stroke. Timor Oruz (2nd), Niklas Wellen (24th), Benedikt Furk (25th) and Lukas Windfeder (48th) scored for Germany in a very tightly contested match.

( With inputs from ANI )

