Tokyo Olympics: Proud of our team, says PM Modi as he watches India-Belgium semi-final

Just like the entire country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also tuned in to watch the ongoing men's hockey semi-final clash between India and Belgium in the ongoing Tokyo Olympics.

As he watches the ongoing semi-final, PM Modi said that he is already proud of what the team has managed to achieve in the Olympics so far.

"I'm watching India vs Belgium Hockey Men's Semi-Final at #Tokyo2020. Proud of our team and their skills. Wishing them the very best," tweeted PM Modi on Tuesday.

Loick Luypaert gave Belgium an early lead in the match as he registered a goal in the starting minutes of the first quarter and as a result, India was put on the back foot straight away.

However, India struck back in the second half as Harmanpreet Singh and Mandeep Singh scored goals in quick succession, and as a result, India gained a 2-1 lead in the first quarter.

In the second quarter, Belgium got the equaliser as Alexander Hendrickx successfully converted a penalty corner, and it brought the scoreline level to 2-2.

Earlier, India had defeated Great Britain 3-1 in the quarterfinals on Sunday to enter the last four stage.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor