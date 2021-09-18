Was inspired by Indian women's hockey team show in Tokyo Olympics, says defender Suman Devi Thoudam

Having been promoted to the senior core group from the junior ranks, young defender Suman Devi Thoudam wants to make this opportunity count and learn all about playing under pressure from her counterparts who have returned from a historic outing in Tokyo.

"I was in the junior camp here in SAI when the Olympics was going on and we were all glued to the TV during the Olympics. Every match India played was thrilling. Even though India couldn't start well, I feel still India played extremely well against the Netherlands, Germany and Great Britain. They are much more experienced than our team and yet we held strong against them but fell short," said Thoudam in an official Hockey India release. "Watching the Indian team and how they bounced back in the tournament to beat Ireland, South Africa and Australia in the quarter-final really inspired us a lot," expressed Suman who led the Indian team during their successful tour in Argentina earlier this year. From Singjamei Monkhanglambi in Imphal, Manipur, Suman has been a regular feature in the Indian camp and has also played alongside her senior compatriots in the Tour of Spain in 2018. Suman will now vie to prove her mettle in the senior camp and find a regular place in the senior team. "It's not going to be easy because the core group is quite strong and I have to really prove myself in every session and make every opportunity count."She further expressed that her focus now will be on honing her skills in the camp. "I am not really thinking too much about cementing my place in the senior team. My focus right now is to learn as much as I can from the senior players who have had this great experience of playing in back-to-back Olympics," she said.

( With inputs from ANI )

