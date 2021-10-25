Women's national hockey: Reshma scores seven as Jharkhand win 28-0

Jhansi, Oct 25 Hockey Reshma Soreng scored seven goals while Pramila Soreng andAlbela Rani Toppo scored five goals each as Hockey Jharkhand thrashed Hockey Andaman & Nicobar 28-0 in a totally one-sided match at the 11th Hockey India Senior Women National Championship 2021 here on Monday.

Hockey Jharkhand eased past Hockey Andaman & Nicobar 28-0 in their Pool F match. Reshma Soreng scored in the 12th minute, 13th, 20th, 28th, 40th, 42nd, and 45th minute to complete his tally of seven goals in the first match of the day. Pramila Soreng (7', 19', 40', 49', 60') and Albela Rani Toppo (16', 26', 31', 32', 55') netted five goals each. Betan Dung Dung (15', 23', 38') and Simta Minz (21', 33', 53') scored a hat-trick each, while Roshni Dungdung (6', 46') and Captain Subhasi Hemrom (44', 50') scored a brace each. Shammy Bara (56') netted one goal for Hockey Jharkhand.

In other matches, Delhi Hockey, Hockey Karnataka, Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh Hockey, and Kerala Hockey registered victories in their respective matches on the fifth day of the competition on Monday.

In Pool F, Delhi Hockey earned a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Hockey Rajasthan. Babita (10') and Manisha (37') scored one goal each for Delhi Hockey, while Captain Beena Pandey (44') scored the only goal for Hockey Rajasthan.

Hockey Karnataka defeated Tripura Hockey 11-0 in their Pool G match. Pavithra PA (18', 27', 47') scored a hat-trick, while Shaina Thangamma MP (7', 26') and Anjali HR (50', 53') scored a brace each. Yashika MG (38'), Dhanya MG (48'), Vidya KS (50'), and Captain Nisha PC (56') scored one goal each.

In the other Pool G match, the Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu defeated Telangana Hockey 8-0. Captain Rubasri N (26', 55') scored a brace, while Kavya R (7'), Suguna R (16'), Kamaleshwari A (22'), Nivetha (27'), Malarvizhi S (29'), and Jayapratha S (59') scored a goal each.

In Pool H, Uttar Pradesh Hockey defeated Hockey Jammu & Kashmir 12-0. Komal Sahani (40', 55', 57') scored a hat-trick, while Nilanjali Rai (7', 41'), Sonal Tiwari (20', 28'), Anshika Singh (42', 53') and Reetu Singh (44', 54') scored a brace each. Shreya Singh (49') scored one goal for Uttar Pradesh Hockey.

In the final match of the day, Kerala Hockey defeated Assam Hockey 5-1 in their Pool H match. Arya KM (19'), Aiswarya KV (24'), Sibya S (30'), Captain Athira Prasad Shylaja (43') and Ashmi M (58') scored one goal each for Kerala Hockey, while Captain Elina Tigga (20') scored the only goal for Assam Hockey.

