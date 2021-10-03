1 dead, 1 injured in plane crash in Canada

Published: October 3, 2021

One person was killed and another injured after a plane crashed in Montreal, Canada on Saturday evening, according to CTV on Sunday.

The plane, a Cessna 172, was towing a banner saying "Will you marry me?" It crashed about half an hour after take-off.

There were only two people on board.

No details about the cause of the crash were reported. (ANI/Xinhua)

