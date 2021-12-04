100 people arrested so far in connection with mob lynching in Pakistan's Sialkot: Police

As many as 100 people have been arrested in Sialkot after a mob of factory workers and others killed a Sri Lankan export manager of a factory and burnt his body.

The police formed ten teams to identify and arrest the persons involved in the lynching of the Sri Lankan national, reported Samaa TV.

A spokesperson of the Punjab government, Hasaan Khawar revealed to the journalists that over 100 people have been arrested so far in connection with the mob lynching. Some were identified through CCTV footages, reported Samaa TV.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan condemning the act said it was "a day of shame" for the country and everyone involved would be arrested, Samaa TV reported.

The foreign ministry of Sri Lanka has demanded an investigation into the matter while Amnesty international stressed an independent investigation.

The said incident took place in the Wazirabad Road area. Reportedly, the workers of private factories attacked the export manager of a factory and burnt his body after killing him, Dawn newspaper reported.

Several videos doing rounds on the internet showed scores of men gathered at the site. People can be heard chanting slogans of "Labbaik Ya Rasool Allah" in some of the videos.

This comes as the increasing cases of blasphemy in Pakistan continue to be a cause of concern for rights activists.

Pakistan has registered thousands of blasphemy cases, which are mostly against religious minorities like Hindus, Christians, Shia and Ahmadiya Muslims from 1987 till today, according to several reports by rights groups. A large number of these blasphemy cases in Pakistan are still awaiting justice.

( With inputs from ANI )

