10th century Triloknath temple in Himachal goes online

Manali, Sep 6 The 10th century Triloknath temple, revered by the Hindus and the Buddhists, situated in Himachal Pradesh's high mountainous Lahaul-Spiti district is just a click away, officials said on Monday.

The devotees can virtually participate in the daily 'arti' both in the morning and evening and can make offerings online.

The shrine, some 45 km from the district headquarters of Keylong, is located in the Chandra Bhaga valley in the western Himalayas. The ancient name of the Triloknath temple is Tunda vihar.

The Hindus consider Triloknath deity as Lord Shiva, while the Buddhists consider the deity as Arya Avalokiteshwar.

