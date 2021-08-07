11 civilians killed, over 40 injured in clashes between Taliban, security forces in Afghanistan's Kunduz

At least 11 civilians have been killed and 41 others injured during the fighting between Taliban and Afghan security forces in Kunduz province on Saturday, Pajhwok Afghan News reported.

Xinhua quoting Dr Ehsanullah Fazli, director of Kunduz Public Health Directorate reported that, in Kunduz city, 42 injured were admitted to a government-run provincial hospital following the early Saturday's clashes. Also, 10 civilians were declared brought dead at the hospital.

As per the news agency, the Afghan Ministry of Defense claimed that 47 Taliban terrorists were killed and 39 injured during Kunduz clashes.

In Taluqan city, several terrorists and government forces were killed and injured during Friday night clashes.

The Taliban took control of Shiberghan city, capital of northern Jawzjan province, on Saturday after week-long heavy clashes, reported local Tolo News TV channel.

The terrorists broke into provincial prison and released all the inmates, according to the report, said Xinhua.

Meanwhile, around 30 Pakistani nationals, who were members of al-Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent, were killed in airstrikes on Taliban targets in Helmand province. The Afghan Defense Ministry said the airstrikes that took place in the Lashkargah city on Friday killed a total of 112 Taliban terrorists.

"112 Taliban terrorists including 30 Pakistani affiliated to Al-Qaeda terrorist network for the Indian subcontinent, were killed and 31 others wounded in airstrikes conducted by AAF at the outskirts of Lashkargah city, Helmand provincial center, yesterday," Afghan Defense Ministry tweeted.

Afghanistan has repeatedly accused Pakistan of harbouring terrorists in its territory and supporting the Taliban offensive against the Aghan government forces.

These airstrikes come a day after the Afghan Ambassador to the UN Ghulam Isaczai said on Friday said that Afghanistan is prepared to provide the United Nations Security Council with material evidence in support of its claim that Pakistan is ensuring a supply chain to the Taliban.

Recently, the Taliban have increased their attacks against civilians and Afghan defence forces. and captured several key districts in Afghanistan. Earlier this week, the Taliban had killed the Afghanistan government's media head Dawa Khan Menapal on Friday.

( With inputs from ANI )

