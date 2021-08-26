11 cops suspended for hooch tragedy in Agra

Agra, Aug 26 The Uttar Pradesh government has suspended eleven policemen, including three SHOs, after a report by senior officials who investigated the hooch tragedy resulting in death of ten persons.

The viscera report confirmed the cause of the deaths, though the local police had earlier denied that spurious alcohol had killed more than half a dozen villagers under Dauki police station.

A team led by ADG zone Rajiv Krishan visited the villages and interacted with the family members of the deceased. Three inspectors of the state Excise department have also been suspended.

The divisional commissioner Amit Gupta and district magistrate P.N. Singh also visited the affected villages to gather ground reports. Four outlets have already been sealed and samples sent for analysis.

Opposition leaders have demanded financial compensation to the family members of the deceased.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor