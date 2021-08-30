11 dead, 6 injured in Peru boat collision

Lima, Aug 30 At least 11 people died and 6 others were injured after two boats collided on the Huallaga River in the Peruvian district of Yurimaguas, authorities said.

Meanwhile, an unknown number of passengers were missing, according to the Sectorial Emergency Operations Centre of the Ministry of Health.

The accident occurred on early Sunday morning when a barge, which had left with around 80 people onboard from Santa Maria to Yurimaguas, was hit by a motorboat, reports xinhua news agency.

The people on the barge, including about 20 children, were asleep while returning to Yurimaguas after a religious event, local media reported.

Members of the Peruvian Navy and the Sectorial Emergency Operations Centre arrived on the scene with three initial rescue brigades, health staff, two technical teams and an ambulance.

Local police have started an investigation into the accident.

