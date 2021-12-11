11th December International Mountain Day, know the three targets of this day

International Mountain Day is celebrates globally every year on 11th December to create awareness mountain communities around the globe.

In December 2002 is was officially declared as the Mountain Day by United Nations General Assembly Resolution.

United Nations voluntary alliance to work together for mountain peoples and environments.

There are three targets United Nations, which are to the promotion of sustainable development for mountain communities:

Target6.6: “By 2030, protect and restore water related ecosystems, including mountains, forests, wetlands, rivers, aquifers and lakes”;

Target15.1: “By 2030, ensure the conservation, restoration and sustainable use of terrestrial and inland freshwater ecosystems and their services, in particular forests, wetlands, mountains and drylands, in line with obligations under international agreements”;

Target15.4: “By 2030, ensure the conservation of mountain ecosystems, including their biodiversity, in order to enhance their capacity to provide benefits that are essential for sustainable development.”

Why do Mountains matter?

Nearly 13% of population lives on mountains. Much of the world’s usable freshwater supply originates from mountain areas. Mountainous ecosystems additionally host a variety of climates, ranging from rainforests to high-altitude deserts. Ninety percent of the world’s mountain dwellers live in developing countries, where a vast majority live below the poverty line and 1 out of 2 faces the threat of food insecurity. That's why creating awareness about mountain and looking after the life of mountain people is responsibility of each and every person.