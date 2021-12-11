11th December UNICEF Day, know what are child's Rights

United Nations International Children Emergency Fund, UNICEF Day is observed every in the world on 11 December. UNICEF is a international agency who works for children welfare, and provide funds for their education, health and studies.

Since 1946 this agency served the countries, after the world war ll, UNICEF is currently the World's biggest organisations, to works for children's welfare.

UNICEF provide assistance to children who suffered during World War II, the day celebrated every to create awareness about children rights.

The UNICEF celebrate this day with various campaign against children's issues, like after pandemic many children's lost their family, faced starvation and education related issues.

What are children rights?

The United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child is an important agreement by countries who have promised to protect children’s rights.

A child is any person under the age of 18. Which include no discrimination, education, health, Protection from kidnapping, Respect for children's views, Protection from violence,Health, water, food, environment and many more