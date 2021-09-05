12 killed after pickup truck plunges off cliff in east China
By ANI | Published: September 5, 2021 10:24 PM2021-09-05T22:24:34+5:302021-09-05T22:35:38+5:30
A total of 12 people were killed after a pickup truck carrying 14 fell off a cliff Sunday in Taihu County of east China's Anhui Province, according to the local government.
The accident happened around 2:30 pm. Eleven people were killed on-site, while another died later due to a serious wound. Two people are hospitalized and in stable conditions at the moment.
Investigation into the cause of the accident is underway. (ANI/Xinhua)
( With inputs from ANI )
