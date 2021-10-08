14-year-old girl made to do 300 sit-ups as punishment, disabled permanently

In school, all the children do some mischievous things. It is not uncommon for children to be caught eating tiffins during classes, or to have hidden snacks that are not allowed to be brought to school. In China, a child was doing some similar mischief and was having some snacks in the school dormitory, after which the teachers got so angry that they punished her to do hundreds of sit-ups.

The girl is 14 years old and she studies in a high school in Sichuan province of South Western China. The girl's mother, Zhou, while talking to the local media told that the incident took place on June 10 at 10 pm. A school teacher had found some snacks on her daughter's bedside. On asking about it, the girl had even denied that the snacks was not hers. Despite this, the teacher punished her for doing 300 sit-ups.

After punishing the girl, the teacher left from the place. She assigned another teacher present there to see that the student is doing her punishment properly. The girl had suffered a leg injury in April 2020, even after knowing about it, no one stopped this punishment. After 150 sit-ups, the girl's condition deteriorated and her parents took her to all the hospitals in the city. Eventually the doctors told that the girl was handicapped forever and she had to walk with the help of crutches. Since that day, the girl is in deep shock and has to take depression medicines as well.

When the school came to know about this condition of the girl, the teachers and staff present on the spot were suspended with immediate effect, while an inquiry was also ordered into the matter. According to local reports, the school was also asked to pay a compensation of Rs 13 lakh to the parents of the girl, which they refused to accept.

