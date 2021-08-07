15 officials punished in China for failing to contain Nanjing COVID-19 outbreak

A total of 15 Chinese officials in Jiangsu province's Nanjing city were punished on Saturday for failing to contain the COVID-19 outbreak that has spread across the country, Global Times reported.

Chinese state media reported that disciplinary actions against six senior officials were taken after a probe into epidemic prevention and control at the Nanjing Lukou International Airport.

The nine other officials singled out for punishment include Yang Dasuo, deputy director of the city's health commission and Jiang Mengmang, deputy head of the city's public security bureau, who received penalties.

According to several reports, more officials could be punished, as both Jiangsu provincial and Nanjing city officials said on Saturday that other people who are responsible were still under probe.

This comes as the Nanjing Lukou International Airport is considered to be the transmission source of the latest outbreaks in China which has spread to over 20 cities.

On Saturday, the Beijing Daxing International Airport announced that it will suspend flight routes from 15 cities, including Nanjing, Yangzhou and Zhangjiajie.

The Chinese mainland reported 75 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, including 53 in Jiangsu Province, the National Health Commission said on Saturday. Meanwhile, nine cases each were recorded in Hubei and Hunan, and four in Henan province.

Moreover, 32 new imported cases in the country.

( With inputs from ANI )

