1.8 lakh students apply for 20,000 PG seats in DU

New Delhi, Aug 22 Nearly 1.8 lakh students have applied in the Delhi University (DU) seeking admissions on 20,000 seats in various postgraduate (PG) programmes.

The registration process for PG admissions in the varsity has been completed. On an average, nine students have applied in the varsity for each seat offering PG courses this year.

Till Saturday evening, 3,58,876 students have registered themselves for the undergraduate (UG) courses. The registration for PG, M.Phil and Ph.D admissions in the varsity had started on July 26.

This online registration process was completed on Saturday evening till 11.59 p.m.

According to Dean, Admissions, Pinky Sharma, the date of registration for PG, M.Phil and Ph.D courses has not been extended. Registration has already been completed for 75 PG programmes in DU.

At the same time, nearly 28,827 registrations have been done for M.Phil and Ph.D courses. The entrance exams for the registered students will be held from September 26-30 and October 1 at various exam centres in Delhi-NCR, including 27 cities.

Students who have completed their UG course from the varsity are admitted on the basis of merit to various PG courses.

The registration for Ph.D, M.Phil and PG courses in DU had started from July 26 and ended on August 21 while that for the UG courses started from August 2 and will continue till August 31.

According to the DU, till now more than 5 lakh students have registered themselves for UG, PG, Ph.D and M.Phil courses. The varsity has shared this information related to the admission process on its official portal.

