18-year old's six-pack turns into pregnancy bump after going to hospital for stomach cramps

In a shocking turn of events, a fit and healthy teenager was left looking nine-months pregnant after going to the doctors with stomach cramps. Kyle Smith was world turned upside down after a ultrasound and CT scan revealed he had a 15cm by 15cm cancerous tumour in his abdomen. 18-year-old was diagnosed with Ewing Sarcoma, a cancer that mainly affects children and young adults, and was put on an intensive course of chemotherapy. Kyle, a keen basketball player, from Litherland, Merseryside, said,"I laughed at the diagnosis, I didn't believe it was cancer.

"It just makes you appreciate the little things in life and how you can take them for granted compared to someone my age partying and going out and you're just thinking that's not my life anymore." Kyle warned, others to not be put off seeking medical advice despite the difficulties accessing services during pandemic. "No matter how old you are, you're entitled to some answers. Especially during Covid, I know a lot of people have been passed off haven't been able to get the help they need. "He added: "I don't know what the future holds for me right now. Continuing further he said, "People go off, set plans of what they're going to do, and in three months my life changed from going to college to being in a hospital. It's overwhelming. "It's only now I'm starting to accept I have cancer but at least I'm getting treatment for it. It could have been a lot worse."

