19 dead in Mexico road accident

Mexico City, Nov 7 At least 19 people were killed and three injured when multiple vehicle pile-up on a highway near the municipality of Chalco in central Mexico, authorities said.

The accident occurred when a cargo truck suffered from a brake malfunction and crashed into other six vehicles at a toll booth on the highway, according to Mexico's Federal Roads and Bridges and Related Services (Capufe).

The truck driver is among the deceased, and the injured were sent to nearby medical clinics, Xinhua news agency quoted Capufe as saying.

Work to remove the vehicles lasted several hours as several vehicles caught fire in the crashes.

