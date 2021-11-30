19-year-old Kerala girl shot dead in USA

A 19-year-old girl from Kerala was shot dead in Alabama, USA. The deceased has been identified as Mariam Susan Mathew, daughter of Boban Mathew and Bincy of Edapally Parambil Veettil near Thiruvalla. The victim was reportedly asleep in her house when bullets pierced through the ceiling and killed her. Her neighbour is suspected to be the assailant. The Montgomery police department is investigating the case.

The Montgomery police department has opened an investigation. Fr Johnson Pappachan, of Malankara Orthodox Church Diocese of South-West America, in a release, said Mariam Susan Mathew sustained bullets from the gun of an occupant on the upper floor of her house. She was declared dead on the scene, added the release. Mariam Susan Mathew is the daughter of Boben Mathew, a native of Niranam in Kerala’s Pathanamthitta district. Steps are being taken to take the body back to Kerala after completing legal formalities.

