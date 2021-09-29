2 excise officials held for seeking Rs 1.5L bribe in Odisha
By IANS | Published: September 29, 2021 11:57 PM2021-09-29T23:57:03+5:302021-09-30T00:20:06+5:30
Bhubaneswar, Sep 29 (AINS) The Odisha vigilance department on Wednesday arrested two excise officials for demanding and accepting Rs ...
Bhubaneswar, Sep 29 (AINS) The Odisha vigilance department on Wednesday arrested two excise officials for demanding and accepting Rs 1.5 lakh bribe from a foreign liquor vendor, the police said.
The arrested officials have been identified as Ajit Kumar Mohapatra, in-charge superintendent of excise, Deogarh, and Mathura Mohan Pradhan, ASI of excise, Barkote, the vigilance department said in a statement.
According to the vigilance department, Mohapatra had demanded Rs 3 lakh from the vendor in two instalments through the ASI. Based on the above complaint, the vigilance laid a trap wherein the excise superintendent was caught red-handed.
Simultaneous searches were carried out at Mohapatra's house in Berhampur, his rented house in Deogarh as well as the residence of Pradhan in Purunapani in Deogarh district, officials said.
A case has been registered under the relevant sections of the law.
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app